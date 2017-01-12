Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday said S.S. Rajamoulis Baahubali franchise has let Telugu cinema grow beyond ones imagination.

Heaping praise on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Chiranjeevi said in a statement: "It's an outstanding film. Rajamouli deserves all the accolades for creating a wonder like Baahubali. Hats off to the creator for letting Telugu cinema grow by leaps and bounds."

Chiranjeevi went on to congratulate the entire cast and crew of the franchise for the success.

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from first day across four languages, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.