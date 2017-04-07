Baahubali: Battle wounds on Prabhas!

Actor Prabhas, who gained popularity because of his role in Baahubali, was injured twice while shooting for the film and the injury has left two injury marks on his body.

The actor, who dedicated five years of his life to the film, underwent rigorous training to pep up for his double role in the film.

Director SS Rajamouli wanted Prabhas to act as a ferocious warrior, the grueling war scenes resulted in the actor suffering injury marks on his body.

Both the parts of Baahubali series have extensive war sequences, which resulted in the actor getting battle marks on his body.

Prabhas had spent nearly 600 days filming for the Baahubali franchise, with the actor refraining from signing any other film over the tenure of five years while shooting for the magnum opus project.

Helmed by Rajamouli, Prabhas plays titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on 28 April.