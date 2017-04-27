'Baahubali 2' frenzy grips the nation

The excitement among fans is growing as the much awaited epic fantasy Baahubali: The Conclusion will hit the big screen on Friday.

The film, a sequel to the 2007 Baahubali: The Beginning directed by SS Rajamouli, is expected to deliver at the box office.

The Telugu film is said to inspire many businesses models and attracted various merchandise under the massive brand name across the nation. The makers claim that Baahubali 2 has become the first ever trailer to be watched more than 50,000 times in a single day. Now the trailer has reached an all-time high and has crossed 100 million views.

With the hype around the movie in the media, the film gaining popularity across the country.

In Ahmedabad, a restaurant named Rajwadu added a new item in its menu called Baahubali Thali.

There are also chocolates brands, which are producing limited editions under the name of the movie.

The telecom sector too could not remain untouched by the fever of film as there are companies launching new phone models based on the film’s theme.

The education sector too has been impacted by it. A new college named ‘Baahubali’ has been opened to pay tribute to the film in the southern part of country.