Filmmaker Krishna Vamsis highly anticipated Telugu drama "Rythu", about farmers grievances, might bring together Nandamuri Balakrishna and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Both Krishna Vamsi and Balakrishna had met Amitji on the sets of ‘Sarkar 3' not very long ago. They pitched the story to him and even discussed the idea of collaborating as they're very keen on having him on board, even if it means waiting for another six onths," a source close to Vamsi told IANS.

The source added that Big B is yet to give his nod.

"Apparently, he's busy till June 2017, and it's only after he is relieved of his current commitments can he think of taking up this offer," he said, adding both Balakrishna and Krishna Vamsi are ready to wait.

"Balakrishna Sir has decided to postpone the film's shoot and commence the project from second half of next year. The project will roll with Balakrishna from July 2017, and if Amitji comes on board, he will join the team a month later," the source said.

In 2014, Amitabh Bachchan made his Telugu debut with "Manam", in a special appearance.