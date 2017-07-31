Allu Arjun's picture with daughter goes viral

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday shared a picture with his daughter Arha, whom he described as the angel of his life, on Twitter and within minutes, the picture went viral with over thousand retweets.



"Me and my little angel Allu Arha. Pic a boo," Arjun tweeted along with the picture.



Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy, and the couple also has a son named Ayaan.



While Ayaan is 3-year-old, Arha was born last November.



On the career front, Arjun is gearing up to start shooting for his next Telugu outing, "Naa Peru Surya".



In the film, he plays a military officer and he is currently undergoing a physical makeover to essay the role.



"He has started working closely with a trainer for month-long to achieve the desired body for the role. As a military officer, he is expected to look a certain way and be extremely fit," a source close to Arjun had told IANS.