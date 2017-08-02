Allu Arjun's 'Naa Peru Surya' goes on floors

Actor Allu Arjun's upcoming Telugu actioner Naa Peru Surya, in which he plays a military officer, started rolling from Wednesday.



According to a source from the film's unit, the principal shooting began here.



The film marks the first-time collaboration of Arjun and Vakkantham Vamsi, who is making his directorial debut.



Vamsi is known for his writing contribution to hit Telugu projects such as Kick and Temper.



Arjun is currently undergoing month-long training with a US-based trainer to authentically look and play a military officer.



"He will work closely with a trainer to achieve the desired body for the role. As a military officer, he is expected to look a certain way and be extremely fit," a source close to Arjun revealed.



In Telugu filmdom, Arjun is believed to be the first actor to sport six-pack abs.



The source clarified he won't have six-pack abs this time.



"He is not working towards six-pack abs. The director wants him to look as fit as possible to able to do justice to the role," he said.



Bollywood composers Vishal-Shekhar will work on the tunes, while popular cinematographer-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi will crank the camera for the project.



Tipped to be a patriotic-action film, it will be produced by Sirisha Lagadapati Sridhar and presented by Nagababu.



The film also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja and Sarath Kumar.