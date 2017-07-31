Ajith's 'Vivegam' to release on August 24

Actor Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated Tamil action-thriller "Vivegam" has been certified U/A, and is slated to hit the screens on August 24, its makers announced on Monday.

In a statement, the makers confirmed the film will release on August 24 worldwide.



Directed by Siva, the film marks his third consecutive collaboration with Ajith after "Veerama and "Vedalam".



In the film, predominantly shot in some exotic locations in Europe, Ajith is tipped to be playing a secret agent.



"Vivegama also stars Akshara Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.



The film marks the Tamil debut of Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist.



Produced by Satyajothi Films, the movie has music by Anirudh Ravichander.