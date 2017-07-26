Actress Charmme Kaur appears before SIT in drug case

Actress Charmme Kaur on Wednesday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Excise Department probing the Hyderabad drug racket.



Accompanied by her lawyer and bouncers, Charmme reached Abkari Bhavan, the office of Prohibition and Excise Department, around 10 a.m.



She went there from the sets of Paisa Vasool of Puri Jagannadh who was questioned in the case last week.



A four member-team of women officers questioned the actress on her alleged links with Calvin Mascrenhas, the kingpin of the racket.



On a petition by the actress, the Hyderabad High Court had directed that she should be questioned by women officers between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.



The court also asked the SIT not to collect Charmme's blood, hair and nail samples without her consent. It, however, rejected her plea to allow the presence of her lawyer during the questioning.



The officials hope to gather significant clues from Charmme. She is the seventh celebrity from Telugu film industry to appear before the SIT.



Charmme is one of the 12 personalities from Tollywood summoned by SIT for questioning in the drug racket which was busted here this month.



The SIT has questioned six celebrities including actors Tarun and Navdeep and director Puri Jagannadh.



They were summoned after the SIT found their contact details in the call data of Calvin Mascrenhas.