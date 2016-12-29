A tradition of beats

Legends of India Foundation, in its continued efforts to promote Indian art forms, together with Pandit Shankar Ghosh Tabla Foundation, recently presented the first of the Pt Shankar Ghosh Memorial Concerts in the Capital's Kamani Auditorium.

Graced by the knowledgeable Dr Murali Manohar Joshi, Sukanya Shankar, or "Chenamma" to the Ghosh family, and editor-in-chief of Amar Ujala, the evening began with a short film on the Maestro Shankar Ghosh, his childhood in Bengal, passion for the tabla and the electric in his fingers. After marriage to Sanyukta the couple moved to the US to set up the faculty and teach at Ustad Ali Akbar's institute for Hindustani Classical Music. After several long years in the US, Ghosh took the bold decision of returning to Kolkata to enable his son Bikram to develop an Indian identity, imbibe its culture, traditions and, of course, its music.

The film was followed by The Music Of The Drums by the unique all-drums orchestra founded by Shankar Ghosh, playing his original compositions. Conducted by Sunil Banerjee, each of the crisp white Lukhnavi kurta-clad participants were obviously loving their music as much as they did their instrument, throwing themselves into it with heart and soul, in a lightning performance. Forming the band were Kajal Dey, Emanuel Simon, who played the Jal Tarang, Sudip Chakraborty, Nabarun Dutta, Unmesh Banerjee, Soumyarup Saha and Snehesh Guha Thakurta. Each of the percussionists manned three to five tablas at a time, carefully tuned in grades. Maestro Bikram Ghosh, son of Shankar Ghosh, played next ~ a man of many talents, and his long association with Singer Sonu Nigam of the Bollywood film industry. Accompanying him on the Harmonium was his associate of 30 years, Sanatan Goswami. It was difficult to keep up with Bikram's extraordinary and

overwhelming pace of breaking the taals in their composition, commentary and recollections of his venerable father in tow ~ now cut from the middle into two sets of four-and-a-half beats ~ mudi and bhari. "At a point a taal would become his motif, as Baba broke the teen taal into nine beats," states Bikram, and plays like there is no tomorrow ~ on and on, explaining each pattern he launches into, in memory of his father. Between Bikram and Ustad Rashid Khan of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, who followed next with his vocals, they sent the audience into a state of dhyana-upasana (meditation and worship) with their performance. Rashid Khan concluded with the all-time favourite thumri, a legacy of the great Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, "Ka karoon sajani, aye na baalam…"

A lovely evening, a tad marred by sundry restless under-12s allowed into the hall, disturbing others in their boredom, as also ex-chairman, Legends of India, Dipayan Mazumdar's unwillingness to divulge contact numbers of any of the performing artists!