A heady oasis

As we headed for a wine-tasting session at one of the most famous vineyards in Israel, we were prepared for an afternoon of pleasant tourist experience. What we did not expect was the educative tour of a place steeped in history that ended with a very unique tasting of wine combined with chocolate, something one never thinks go together.

The Tishbi Winery located in Binyamina estate, is Israel's sixth largest with production of about 1 million bottles of wine annually. A family concern, its wines are sold in 25 countries. Greeting us as we entered the winery, was a huge barrel strung up at the entrance. The name Tishbi, given by famous Israel poet Chaim Nachman Bialik in 1925, is an acronym standing for "a resident of Shefeya in Israel".





A bit of history

In 1882, at the time of Alia, or migration, Michael and Malka Chamiletzki emigrated from Lithuania and settled in nearby Shefeya, which is today surrounded by numerous vineyards. They were chosen by Baron Edmund de Rothschild to plant and develop vineyards in the area. He set up the Carmel wine factory. The Baron wanted to help immigrant families by providing them jobs. He chose this area as it was closest in climate to France.

After five generations, Jonathan Tishbi, the grandson of Michael and Malka, saw an opportunity in starting a winery and in 1984 set up the Baron Wine cellars, named after the Baron de Rothschild, and was later changed to "Tishbi". Today, the entire family works at the winery. Starting with a small number, today the winery produces over a million bottles annually. Thirty per cent of the bottles is exported to South Africa, the US and the South-East.



Of sights and smells

The guided tour of the winery took us from the visitor centre around the installations. The quality of the wine, our guide informed us, depends on the grapes, the climate, soil, and time of picking. The harvest is usually between July and September and the manually picked grapes go into making premium wines.

Because of the hot climate, wines in Israel have high sugar content with 14-15 per alcohol content. This is in contrast to European wines that have 11-12 per cent alcohol content. With one tonne of grapes producing 700 litres of juice, there are different ways of making wine.

The grape juice, with yeast added to it, is fermented in vats at 13 degrees Celcius. In three weeks the juice is semi-fermented and in four weeks, fully fermented. The juice is then transferred to barrels of Oak, which is imported from France and the US. Tishbi produces four levels of wine: Unaged; Estate-Premium, aged for one year in the Oak barrels; Special Reserve, aged for two years in the Oak barrel; and Dessert wine, which has a different character altogether.

We were led into a cellar that held a total of 750 barrels. Each barrel of 225 litre capacity can fill 300 bottles. At a constant 16 degrees Celcius, around 10 per cent of the wine seeps into the barrels and evaporates, and is termed Angel's share. Each barrel has a lifespan of four years, the guide explained. The French Oak has a stronger flavour and wine brewed in American Oak has a light flavour.

The place started making brandy in 1993. Also made from grapes, brandy is made from grapes picked after September. The unique copper and brass Cognac brandy distiller is housed in the Visitors Centre. After the second distillation, brandy with 80 per cent alcohol content is obtained which is diluted by adding purified water to get 40 per cent alcohol content. A 16-year-old brandy was the first batch produced by Tishbi.





Wine tasting

We then moved to the Visitors Centre for a different experience combining quality gourmet chocolate and wine tasting. The fusion of knowledge between the French Valrhona chocolate manufacturers and Tishbi Winery created this unique concept. The wines were selectively paired with different chocolates and the experience was like no other. Apart from the copper and brass Cognac brandy distiller, the vast room is lined with wooden floor-to-ceiling shelves full of wines and chocolates, creating an extraordinary atmosphere for wine and chocolate lovers.

We wound up our visit by happily picking up a couple of bottles of wine, knowing well how they were made!