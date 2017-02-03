Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale begins

The second sale for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 begins on February 3, 2pm on mi.com and stocks are expected to finish fast so those thinking of buying the Chinese manufacturers’ snappiest phone best stay alert and pounce quickly!

Powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor along with an Adreno 506 GPU, there is a substantial performance boost over its predecessor, the Note 3, promised by Xiaomi on their website.

Available in three variants: 2GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage (Rs.9,999), 3GB RAM/32 GB inbuilt storage (Rs.10,999) and 4GB RAM/64 GB inbuilt storage, the Note 4 is expected to sell like hot cakes.

Its 4100 mAh battery is expected last 25% longer than the previous model thanks to improved optimisation with the OS.

For the picture-friendly, it has a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped rear camera with dual-tone LED and a five-megapixel selfie camera.

Supporting expandable storage via Hybrid SIM, it supports microSD cards upto 128GB and with a 5.5-inch 1080p IPLS LCD display to boot, the metal unibody design looks stunning.

The Redmi Note 4 is available in three colours- gold, grey and a new matte black shade.