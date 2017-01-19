Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 4; 10 things to know before buying

Starting 2017 on a high note, Xiaomi India on Thursday launched the new Redmi Note 4 budget smartphone in three variants with the starting price at Rs.9,999.

The three variants--2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage for Rs.9,999, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage for Rs.10,999 and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage for Rs.12,999 will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The first open sale will take place on January 23 at 12 noon with no registrations required.

However, here are the 10 things you should know before buying the device:

1. The Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 along with Adreno 506 GPU which promises better performance than its predecessor, the Redmi Note 3.

2. It houses a 4100 mAh battery that measures 151x76x8.35mm, weighs 175 grams and lasts 25 per cent longer than the Redmi Note 3.

3. It has a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

4. The phone has a hybrid dual-SIM setup (micro+nano) and offers 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and Infrared.

5. It supports expandable storage via hybrid SIM, supporting microSD cards up to 128GB.

6. The Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design with a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

7. It has a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display and a 2.5D curved glass upfront.

8. The phone is available in three colours -- gold, grey, and a brand new matte black shade.

9. The phone phone runs Android Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.

10. Just like its predecessor, the Redmi Note 4 will be made in India.