Xiaomi 3rd Mi Anniversary sale: Mi Max 2 on sale, Redmi 4 at Re 1

Celebrating its three years in the Indian market, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is holding its 3rd Anniversary sale on Thursday and Friday (July 20-21) and is offering mouth watering deals for consumers exclusively on Mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

To begin with the much awaited new Mi Max 2 smartphone was on sale at 10 am followed by a Re 1 flash sale at 11 am and 1 pm for products like the Redmi 4A and 4 smartphones.

The bidding sales will take place every two hours starting at 2 pm for products like the Redmi Note 4, Air purifier, selfie stick, VR play, Mi Router among others. To ensure that yours is the winning bid, it should be unique and the lowest for the time-slot.

Here’s a quick look at the best offers:

Mi Max 2: Probably the highlight of the 3rd anniversary sale is the availability of the much hyped Mi Max2 as smartphone will be available on all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores only on 27 July.

With a price tag of Rs 16,999, the phone comes in matte black colour with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 6.4-inch full HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. With a powerful 5300 mAh battery at work, Xiaomi has promised a two-day battery life.

Redmi Note 4 bidding sale: There are four slots and each one has a set of three different products on offer. To register, users have to share about the sale on social media and login to their Mi.com account on the Mi.com website.

Xiaomi is offering a maximum of Rs.500 cash back for SBI card users as well as Rs.2000 off on Goibibo domestic hotel bookings. In addition, discount vouchers are also up for grabs.

Discounts on accessories: Concessions ranging from Rs.100 to Rs.1,500 can be had on a host of items like earphones, headphones, air purifier bundle, router and VR headset as well.