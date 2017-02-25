Whatsapp Update: Whatsapp goes the Snapchat way?

Whatsapp has ruled out a new status feature and it is making people go crazy ever since it has been rolled out.

The new feature seems like a borrowed idea from Snapchat and Instagram. Users can now upload pictures and videos as their WhatsApp status. But the most disappointing fact about these visual statuses is that they will disappear after 24 hours and users can no longer put text statuses.

This new Whatsapp feature is also considered a threat to Snapchat. The techies fear that once this application gains popularity people would no longer use Snapchat as Whatsapp would fulfil the need.

The users also fear the invasion of privacy, as the pictures put as statuses can be accessed by everyone who has your number.

By the reactions, one can clearly say that the users were pretty satisfied with the text statuses and this new upgradation was absolutely uncalled for!