WhatsApp's new 'Status' feature available to all

Popular mobile messaging service WhatsApp's new "Status" feature is now available to all users across the globe on iPhone, Android and Windows devices.



The "Status" feature lets users share photos, GIFs or videos overlaid with drawings, emojis and a caption that will be visible to selected friends for 24 hours, before disappearing.



According to a WhatsApp blog, status updates are now end-to-end encrypted.



"This new and improved status feature will let you keep your friends who use WhatsApp easily updated in a fun and simple way," the blog said on Thursday.



Users can control who can see their "Status" update by selecting among the three options in WhatsApp's privacy settings.



User's can also see who has viewed their Status update by tapping the eye icon at the bottom of any Status update.



WhatsApp has been rolling out updates and features to make the app more secure for its users. The social networking app recently rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.