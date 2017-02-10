  1. Home
WhatsApp rolls out 2-step verification for enhanced security

    February 10, 2017 | 03:32 PM
Whatsapp on phone

(Photo: Getty Images)

 WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.

WhatsApp has been working on two-step verification for the past several months.

"When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose," WhatsApp said in a statement. 

Users can activate the two-step verification process by going into 'Settings' and then tapping the 'Account' where they can enable 'Two-step verification'.

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android and Windows.

