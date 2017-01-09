WhatsApp looking for professional for monetising it

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now on a hunt for a professional who can help the company monestise the instant messaging app.



According to a blog by a company executive, WhatsApp is seeking an exceptional individual to lead the product development for WhatsApp's monetisation efforts.



"If you are a leader who has demonstrated experience in building products, has an empathy for both consumers and businesses, has a strong bias for action, want to understand and unlock the potential of WhatsApp to serve millions of businesses, we would be excited to hear from you," the blog read.



"WhatsApp is a start-up environment where you'll be expected to roll up your sleeves and work collaboratively with engineers, designers and other cross-functional partners. You'll expect to push the boundaries of what's possible in a mobile app, while sharing in our healthy obsession for quality and attention to detail," it added.



The job description said it will be a full-time position based with the WhatsApp team at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, and the prospective employee will report to WhatsApp's Director of Growth and Monetisation.



The company wants a person who can lead the ideation, technical development and launch of innovative product features. He/she should drive product development from small features to entirely new products.



"Work hands-on with designers and engineers to implement and build new features that meet our standards of simplicity and quality, maximise efficiency in a constantly evolving environment," the blog said about the job responsibilities.



The minimum qualification is 10-plus years of product management or product design experience, understanding of technical architecture of mobile applications, designing user interfaces and mobile products, among others.



More than a billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family. It is a free app and the company does not make money out of it.



Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in early 2014.