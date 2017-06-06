WhatsApp has 1bn daily active users globally

WhatsApp has garnered one billion daily active users around the world who transfer over 55 billion messages and one billion videos everyday, the company said on Thursday.



The monthly active users of Facebook-owned WhatsApp are over 1.3 billion and it supports 60 languages globally. Over 4.5 billion photos are shared around the world on WhatsApp every day.



The introduction of video call, Status (Posts that disappear after 24 hours), two-step verification security and a revamp in design has helped WhatsApp attract more users since last year when it had just one billion monthly active users.



Facebook recently updated the file sharing feature, letting users to share a file of any format. Users can also share multiple videos and photos at a time and send files up to 100MB size.



Users can now easily make their text bold or italic and also send GIFs which they can choose from app's in-built gallery.



Despite WhatsApp's move to adopt end-to-end encryption by default for its billion users around the world, rights groups have termed the policies of the instant messaging app too weak to protect user privacy from governments.



Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in early 2014.