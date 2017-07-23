We have the right mix of product and technology

Started with the purpose to connect small sellers and aspiring designers, Kraftly is the go-to- place for a unique shopping experience.

This e-commerce platform offers an extensive catalogue with something for every personality and a tailor-made shopping based on the browsing and buying history.

Saahil Goel, chief executive officer and founder of Kraftly, talks about how it works.

Excerpts:

Q: You have worked at reputed companies like Max New York Life and Walmart.What made you quit those

and start Kraftly?

An interest in technology, coding and data during the school days turned into a passion by the time I started working.

And this passion led me to the start of Kraftly. During my early professional days in the USA, I worked on a data analytics project while working for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. That project helped me gain more insight

about how data can be leveraged to create technological innovations and more. The project acted as a cue to

research and work towards my own technology based venture in India. It was the right mix of learning through various

projects, gaining knowledge about the industry and working towards the right opportunity, which helped me build

Kraftly.

Q: Why do you think “homepreneurs” should choose this app?

This is the only company which is dedicated to “homepreneurs” segment in India. We have the right tool and experience

with a pure focus which makes us the platform for “homepreneurs”. For a long time, digital solutions have focused on larger consumers. However, there is a new growing segment which is somewhere between the two. The small sellers are not recognised as a separate sector which made us work even harder to be the company which is exclusively working for this category. Kraftly has a right mix of product and technology that caters only to this section. As a company, we do not compromise on any opportunity which can help sellers grow their business.

Q: There are people in the unorganised sector who are unaware of platforms like Kraftly. What are the strategies you use to reach out to them?

Unlike regular e-commerce portals and listing websites, we cater to different requirements. While the other portals

use their sales force to acquire sellers, Kraftly follows a different acquisition strategy. We’ve built innovative and easy to use mobile apps which we then market using content and brand marketing on Facebook and Google. It’s more of spreading awareness about the possibilities of our app, than "pitching" or hard selling. All we do is inform sellers and it has always worked for us. We follow the three fold strategy to acquire like content marketing, digital marketing and word of mouth.

Q: Problems with shipping, quantity,quality,delivery,and payment are common.How do you tackle such troubles to encourage business in the unorganised sector?

Kraftly has products to facilitate a smooth process to tackle shipping, delivery, quality and payment issues faced

by homepreneurs. For shipping and delivery, nine out of 10 buyers prefer cash on delivery.We tied up with multiple courier providers and with the help of such recommendation system, we can tell the seller about the best courier company to ship their product. This has helped to cut down shipping time by 20 per cent. We also offer both

buyers and sellers with real-time tracking for each order. As a pure seller platform, it is an important responsibility

to facilitate all the services which can ease the business operations.

Q What’s next?

This is a fast growing company and at this pace, we plan to acquire more sellers and create a hassle free eco-system.

We will continue to innovate on our products and to build technology that helps our sellers in every aspect.