UAE launches 1st robot pharmacy

The UAE has launched its first "robot pharmacy" here where robots will dispense prescribed medication at the click of a button.

The robot is one of the latest smart technologies adopted by the authority to meet the 2016-2021 strategy, which aims to achieve a happy and healthy society, said Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority.

The robot, which can store up to 35,000 medicines and dispense around 12 prescriptions in less than a minute, will start serving customers from tomorrow, Saudi news agency WAM reported.

The smart pharmacy was inaugurated in the presence of Ali Al Syed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department; Ahmad Bin Kalban, CEO of Hospital Services Sector, and Alya Al Mazroui, CEO of Rashid Hospital.

As the robot can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute, it will significantly reduce a person's waiting time, Al-Syed said.

The dispensing process will be paper-free as the robot will store the prescription as soon as a doctor documents it electronically.

Leveraging the robot for dispensing medication will also allow the pharmacist to focus on giving the customers right instructions on taking the medication, he added.