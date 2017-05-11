This is a real $500 gun disguised as smartphone

Watch out as a gun disguised as a smartphone is likely to hit the US market soon for nearly $500 -- an idea that the police find "bad from a safety perspective".



All that one needs to do is press the safety and the gun will be out of concealment, deploying a handle.



"It looks like something from James Bond, transforming from the size of your phone to a deadly weapon. But it's perfectly safe and for the public," a report in Fox45Now quoted Kirk Kjellberg, the creator of the "cell phone gun", as saying on Wednesday.



The idea of a concealed gun came to Kjellberg after an incident at a restaurant in his home state of Minnesota.



"I just decided there's probably gotta be a better way to carry and I was just looking around and noticed everyone had a smart phone so why not make a pistol that would look like that?" Kjellberg said.



He took a year engineering the gun and got an approval from the US' Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.



However, a former US police officer and firearms instructor Jeff Pedro believes that it is unsafe and can lead to dangerous situations.



"Overall, my professional opinion is it's just a bad idea from a safety perspective and also from an access perspective the inability to get it out, get it functional in a rapid situation would be extremely difficult," Pedro said.



Kjellberg said the guns will be mass produced and should be available for purchase in a few months.