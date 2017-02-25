Think twice before you post tweets, messages on social media

Online activity, messaging apps and cyber bullying is on the rise with increase in the number of social networking sites and activities. In this world of high tech, internet is great fun. But with great fun comes the threat. It is best for one to stay alert and be safe.

Here’s how to play safe online and why you should think twice before you post anything online:

Do not go Flaming: If you want to be on the safer side, do not enter into arguments online or go Flaming. Flames or abusive messages often lead to trading of insults. Flaming can get nasty. You could be removed from primary membership of whichever site you are on. For instance, according to a Verge report on February 24, a Twitter user Victoria Fierce had used some harsh words for the US Vice President Mike Pence over the administration's rollback of transgender protections. Following her tweet, she received a notification that Twitter had detected "potentially abusive activity" on her account. Fierce was in temporary timeout and for the next 12 hours, only followers could see her tweets.

Do not post compromising content: It is virtually impossible to delete or remove the post (s) once posted on the internet. Be smart and don’t post anything you would regret. Present your ideas clearly to avoid misunderstandings. Social media is a platform that can voice the less privileged and at the same time, can lead to mass reputation destruction. Remember, internet is anonymous, anyone can claim anything.

Think before you reply to online post: Thinking of replying to an online message or post? Pause, think of your message and the affect it will have. If in a lively conversation, contribute constructive ideas and make your post or idea a challenge to others. Offensive response should, however, be avoided always.

Don't spread rumours: Rumours and gossips spread like wild fire. Be cautious of what you post. Do not post any unconfirmed message on any social media sites. False news is always defamatory. Respect everyone’s dignity.