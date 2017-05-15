Skyscanner now on Microsoft's Cortana

Global travel search engine Skyscanner on Monday announced its availability on Microsofts personal assistant Cortana.



Skyscanner's Cortana skill includes the ability to ask about indicative pricing on any flight route, in addition to the best time to book routes and live flight status information.



"This is our first artificial intelligence (AI) skill using short interactions which is uniquely capable of conducting conversations and handling queries over voice and via text on screen," said Filip Filipov, Product Director at Skyscanner.



The Cortana skill has been configured for use on Windows 10 (desktop and mobile), Cortana for iOS and Android.

