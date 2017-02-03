'Sharing a mobile phone can spread bacteria'

Many people handling the same mobile phone can spread infection and give rise to bacterial pathogens, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.



In a written reply, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Faggan Singh Kulaste said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines on “hospital infection control” to reduce infections in hospitals in general.



“ICMR has informed that in a recent study conducted in 2015 on 386 participants, it was found that 81.8 per cent mobile phones and 80 per cent swabs showed bacterial pathogen growth,” he said.



“Directorate General of Health Services has informed that there is risk of spread of infection due to handling of the same mobile phone set by different people without taking proper precautions of hand hygiene,” he added.