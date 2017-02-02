Share multi-photo album on Instagram soon

If you feel constrained to share multiple photos on Instagram, a new feature will soon make your vacation look beautiful in a single album.



According to a report in Droid Life on Thursday, Instagram is testing a new feature, now in beta stage, that lets users share multiple photos as a gallery.



Only advertisers are able to share the gallery currently which users can swipe through horizontally, but the beta release of Instagram may make its way to all 600 million users soon.



"Users can select up to 10 photos from their galley, slap on filters to each photo they choose, then upload the photos as an album to your timeline. From your followers' perspective, they will see the album and can then slide through the various shots, liking photos as they go," the report noted.



However, beta users are currently not able to post the album on their timelines.