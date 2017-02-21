Second child makes families happier

Majority of Chinese families that have a second child are happier, according to a survey.



The survey, jointly conducted by Radio Guangdong News Channel and a number of fertility websites, interviewed nearly 10,000 two-child families, with 63 per cent reporting feeling happier after the birth of the second child, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.



The major reason for the rise in happiness was seeing two children grow up together.



After decades of the one-child policy, many parents are believed to be concerned as to whether their first child could accept a younger sibling.



However, the survey found that 44 per cent of children were fine with a younger sibling, and only 1.5 per cent could not accept a sibling at all.



"Though having a second child is often described as tiring, it is not a burden but a happiness to see two children beginning to get along well and keeping each other company," said Zhu Yuzi, who worked for the survey team and is a mother of two.



Starting in the late 1970s, China's one-child policy ended on January 1, 2016, when the government allowed all married couples to have two children.



In 2016, there were 18.67 million newborns in China, 11 per cent more than in 2015, and about 45 per cent of them were not the first child, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.



According to the survey, though 47 per cent of parents have husbands that help more with the child-raising after a second child, 57 per cent of wives said they had to quit their jobs to take care of the children.