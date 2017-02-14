Pop-up posts: Next thing on FB

Facebook is testing out a new feature that pushes posts at the bottom edge of the web browser, akin to chat windows, when you receive a notification on a post.



Users can comment or react on these pop-up posts. There is also an option to hide or minimise the post.



"We've heard from people that they would like an easier way to participate in conversations on a post while they are still in News Feed so we are testing a new option that opens up a window when someone comments on your post, replies to your comment or tags you in a comment," CNET quoted a Facebook spokeswoman as saying.



Though it is not clear how many users can avail this feature as of now, Facebook said it's a "small test".



"For Facebook, the more eyeballs on a post, the more the social network can woo advertisers. So, anytime Facebook can get you to spend more time reading, liking or scrolling around, it's a win for the social network," the report noted.