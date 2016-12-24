Play games with your face on Snapchat

You do not have to use your fingertips to play a game on Snapchat now, just scan your face in the new 'Selfie Lens' and "enter" into the screen to score some points.



According to a report in TechCrunch on Saturday, Snapchat is offering a new game called Santa's Helper in which a user's face is placed in the elf body and then by tilting the device back and forth, user can steer down a ski slope, collecting presents and avoiding hurdles.



The game is embedded in one of the first Lenses on Snapchat's camera. Users can open the camera, hold their faces to scan and then choose the Santa's Helper Lens to play the game.



Users can also take a photo or video at any time during the game and share it with friends to challenge them.