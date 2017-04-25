PHPT: Common endocrine disorder hits Indians at young age

Primary Hyperparathyroidism (PHPT), the third most common endocrine disorder after diabetes mellitus and thyroid disorder, is apparently affecting people as young as 15 years.

As per the joint study conducted by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata, All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Fortis Hospital Jaipur, Vijaya Hospital and Madras Medical Mission Hospital Chennai,

While talking to The Statesman, associate professor, Endocrine Department, Sanjay Kumar Bhadada said as compared to western countries, Indian patients with PHPT are more youngsters than older people.

The most common symptoms are weakness and fatigue (58.7 per cent), joint pain (56 per cent), renal stone disease (31 per cent), pancreatitis (12.3 per cent) and gallstone disease (11 per cent).

"More than 50 per cent of such patients have bone disease and 33 per cent have renal hindrance,” Bhadada said adding that surgery is the most common treatment for primary hyperparathyroidism due to which glands become overactive and secrete excess amounts of hormone resulting in health problems.

The endocrine organs controls the measures of calcium in blood and bones, which increases the higher blood calcium level than typical, which can bring about a variety of medical issues.

The experts believe that a woman who has experienced menopause, someone who has a deficiency of Calcium or Vitamin D, inherited disorder, such as multiple endocrine neoplasia (which usually affects multiple glands), radiation treatment for cancer (exposed neck) and has taken lithium, a medication regularly used to treat bipolar turmoil have an expanded danger of PHPT.

Symptoms of PHPT

· Fragile bones that easily fracture (osteoporosis)

· Bone and joint pain

· Kidney stones

· Excessive urination

· Abdominal pain

· Tiring easily or weakness

· Depression or forgetfulness

· Frequent complaints of illness with no apparent cause

· Nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite