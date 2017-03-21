  1. Home
OnePlus 5 smartphone coming soon

    Beijing

    May 8, 2017
If you are a OnePlus lover, get ready for OnePlus 5 soon. The Chinese phonemaker has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 with dual-camera setup and high-end specifications will be launched this summer.

According to The Verge, "the phone is called OnePlus 5 and not OnePlus 4 because the number four is considered unlucky in China". 

The name OnePlus 5 has been inspired by former NBA player Robert Horry.

OnePlus's Shenzhen office sports two Horry's paintings and his "number five" jersey inspired the smartphone's name.

Its earlier devices OnePlus 3 and 3T have become a huge success in India.

OnePlus 3T, that costs Rs 34,999, comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and sports 16MP rear and front cameras. 

It houses 3,400mAh battery -- an increase of 13 per cent as compared to its predecessor.

