Noise Loop: Sturdy smartwatch at an affordable price

The wearable smartwatches segment in India continues to be a niche category despite the presence of big brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei at the top of the pecking order and cheaper Chinese brands at the bottom.

To stand out in the small yet crowded smartwatches market, a quality product at an affordable price tag is the only mantra for success and an Indian startup company might just have struck the right balance between the two.

The ‘Noise Loop’ smartwatch for Android and iOS smartphones has been developed by Gurugram based tech company GoNoise and is priced at Rs.4,999.

Here are the top ten features of the smartwatch:

1. The Noise Loop sports a 1.3" HD IPS round LCD screen display with a 240X240 resolution and six watch faces.

2. The watch is powered by a MT2502C low power consumption chipset along with a speaker and vibrator.

3. It has a 280mAh battery with a standby time up to three days and the usage time of up to 18 to 24 hours. The watch also gets a charging Deck with USB.

4. The watch has a 128 MB RAM and 64 MB ROM.

5. The watch is compatible with both with iOS (8+) and android (4.2+) and the Bluetooth support version 3.0 lets you make/receive calls, sync call log, phonebook and text messages.

6. It allows you to listen to music via Bluetooth, click pictures with the remote camera, set alarm, check calendar, use calculator, clock, stopwatch, set language, set volume and alerts.

7. It doesn't require a SIM card and works via Bluetooth connectivity with the phone.

8. It supports WhatsApp, Facebook, Siri, and for the fitness freaks, it has a heart rate monitor, ECG, health index, pedometer, sedentary reminder and sleep monitor.

9. It comes with a silicone strap and metal casing.

10. The watch is available on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon.