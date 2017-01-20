No high-flying high for Punjab Congress star campaigners

There is only one chopper for close to 40 star campaigners of Congress during Punjab assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 4.

The names of National Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin and Bollywood star Sonu Sood are prominent names in the list of 40 star campaigners to join the state leadership in pitching for the party in the Punjab assembly elections.

Sources said that this time the Congress central leadership has provided only one chopper citing the cash crunch. The leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh are expected to come

to Punjab on different dates and likely to use their dedicated choppers, a source said.

The scenario is quite different with the state Congress leaders including Captain Amarinder Singh, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal as

will have only chopper at their service.

“The major campaigning will be done by road. There will be a route plan according to the availability of chopper. This is not a big deal as all leaders have scheduled their campaign plans in advance”, Harish

Chaudhary, Congress national secretary.

Among the state leadership, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder will be electioneering for the party across the state in the next two weeks.

While cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has already announced his intention to give Parkash Singh Badal a massive thrashing by campaigning on his home turf of Lambi, where Captain

Amarinder is pitted against the Akali leader.

The list includes several Congress chief ministers and former chief ministers from various states, as well as a host of senior national level party leaders including Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile, Congress has claimed to have support of more than 400 NRIs from the United Kingdom and Canada, who will join the party election campaign, with a `jatha’ likely to be flagged off by Congress vice

president Rahul Gandhi from New Delhi.