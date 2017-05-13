  1. Home
New website for learning future technologies launched

  • IANS

    IANS | Delhi

    May 13, 2017 | 01:03 PM
Website

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

In a bid to build industry ready talent for the IT sector in India, Nasscom's IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council (SSC) in association with Edcast on Friday launched the 'Basic Learning for Future Technologies platform' website.

The website was launched by Nasscom President R. Chandrashekhar.

It will give students, universities and corporations, access to basic and advance level courses on the latest in technology.

"These courses will help the learners gauge the basic concepts of new technologies helping them build their skills to advanced levels thereby making them industry ready," a statement said.

