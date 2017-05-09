New violins sound better than Stradivarius

Move over Stradivarius! Despite the lofty reputation of the antique violins crafted by Italian masters, listeners prefer the newer musical instruments, scientists have found.

The study adds to the long-running debate over which violins best project sound.

Since old Italian instruments are now priced beyond the reach of the vast majority of players, it seems important to test the fundamental assumption of their tonal superiority, according to the study, led by Claudia Fritz from France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Stradivarius violins were made in the 17th and 18th centuries. Today, the instruments often fetch millions of dollars.

Experts say these antiques possess the curious ability to sound quieter under the player's ear, yet project sound farther and better in a concert hall than newer models.

Researchers asked musically versed listeners to compare three Stradivarius violins to three newer models, based on listener preference and sound projection.

One test was conducted in a 300-seat concert hall near Paris, involving 55 listeners. The second involved 82 listeners in an 860-seat hall in New York.

The instruments were played behind a screen by blindfolded soloists - sometimes with an orchestra, sometimes without.

“Regardless of musical experience, listeners preferred new over old violins and found that new violins projected sound better than old violins,” according to the researchers.

Both players and listeners were “unable to consistently distinguish new from old violins,” they said.

“Contrary to conventional wisdom and practice, soloists might benefit from playing new rather than old violins during auditions and competitions, provided the violins' provenance is shielded from the judges,” researchers said.

A 2014 study based on 10 professional violinists also found that musicians - when they were unaware of which were old or new - preferred newer instruments.

The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.