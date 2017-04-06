New integrated healthcare app to help cope daily stress

If you are looking for a smartphone app that can take care of multiple aspects of fitness -- from following the right diet and exercise regime to coping with daily stress -- the wait may have just got over as healthcare startup cure.fit on Monday announced the launch of an integrated healthcare app.



The cure.fit app currently caters to three crucial dimensions of leading a healthy life -- cult.fit focused on physical fitness; eat.fit for healthy and nutritive food and mind.fit for mental wellness offerings.



Available for both android and iPhone versions, the app provides scientifically tested assistance to users that helps them think, sleep, eat and work out better, cure.fit said in a statement.



"Health is going to be $500 billion industry in India by 2025. There is an opportunity to build next generation health platform to service hundreds of millions of Indians who cannot be serviced through traditional channels," said Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, cure.fit.



"We are pioneering a novel approach to build one stop shop for all health needs and enable long term good health," Bansal said.



The users of the app can enjoy do-it-yourself (DIY) fitness workouts with celebrity trainer Shwetambari Shetty, indulge in scrumptious nutritive recipes and relax with different meditation techniques guided by renowned physiatrist Shyam Bhat.



"The users can also book workout classes at Cult centres and order healthy Indian and fusion food in Bengaluru," cure.fit said.



Founded by Bansal and Ankit Nagori, cure.fit is a platform to power healthy lifestyle and holistic cure across fitness, food and mental well-being.



Cult fitness centres, a part of cure.fit, allows users to get trained in different body weight formats by national and international trainers in strength and conditioning, spinning, boxing, mixed martial arts, Zumba dance and yoga in group classes.



"It hasn't been even a year since we started and we are already seeing great traction for our cult.fit business with 10 profitable centres and rapid growth. We have received great feedback for our food offering and the cure.fit app. We will be expanding our product and geographic footprint in near future and will look at serving 10 million customers in next five years," Nagori said.