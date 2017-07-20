NBC to broadcast news for youngsters on Snapchat

Aiming to connect with young audiences who consume data on-the-go, Snapchat has launched headline news show "Stay Tuned" that will be broadcast twice a day.



According to a report in TechCrunch on Wednesday, the broadcast will feature four or five segments focused on the top national and international stories of the day.



"We're assuming the audience is not necessarily attuned to every last coming and going with the news, but we're also assuming that they have a real hunger for what's going on in the world," Nick Ascheim, NBC News' head of digital, was quoted as saying.



The show will be a compressed version of a news broadcast, with card-style graphics introducing the upcoming stories, video clips of key news events and sound bites and a quick-paced format to keep the audience engaged.



Ascheim said that new generation does not watch television in the traditional, linear sense but "they are ready and willing to consume lots of video on their phones".



The show will air twice per day, at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. (local time) in the US and Canada.