Nanoindentation benefits crystals in concrete

Scientists have determined that no matter how large or small a piece of tobermorite is, it will respond to loading forces in precisely the same way, which can benefit crystals in concrete.



Researchers from Rice University, Texas State found that Tobermorite is a naturally occurring crystalline analog to the calcium-silicate-hydrate (C-S-H) that makes up cement, which in turn binds concrete, the world's most-used material, Xinhua reported.



The finely layered material will deform in different ways depending on how standard forces -- shear, compression and tension -- are applied, but the deformation will be consistent among sample sizes.



The research has appeared in Nature's open-access Scientific Reports.



The scientists built molecular dynamics models of the material. Their simulations revealed three key molecular mechanisms at work in tobermorite that are also likely responsible for the strength of C-S-H and other layered materials.