Monsoon odour may strain relationship

Women feel lingering odour that emerges in the monsoon season is a mood killer and strains personal relationships, according to a new survey.



The survey was conducted by Ambi Pur, a brand of air freshener products and marketing research firm AC Nielsen. The results are based on responses from 842 women across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.



According to the survey, the rainy season brings it own set of challenges for women, especially in areas that face high amount of rain.



Be it drying the laundry inside the house, wet umbrellas/raincoats, the pets that suddenly give off a peculiar smell, and the moisture-heavy smell that engulfs the entire home -- as many as 90 per cent of the respondents in the survey agreed the rain brings odour issues galore.



The survey showed that 78 per cent respondents feel that the odour is a mood spoiler that strains personal relationships.



Around 84 per cent of the respondents confessed they struggle to make their home smell pleasant in monsoon season, while 9 out of every 10 women use a product that would help them eliminate this damp monsoon odour.



Also, 81 per cent women want their friends and relatives to have a good impression of their home as 80 per cent feel more confident in welcoming guests home if there is no lingering odour in their home.



Apart from being an irritant, the monsoon odour can ruin your impression in front of guests leading to social awkwardness, and so, 74 per cent women said they avoid hosting guests in monsoons with the fear of household damp odours.



Almost 70 per cent women said they dry clothes inside the house during monsoon as 79 per cent of them feel monsoons bring issues within the household, such as drying clothes inside and that leads to musty damp odour.