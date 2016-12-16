Mobile app for Haj launched

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday launched the Haj Committee of India's mobile app here.



The app would bring all Haj related information to the fingertips of users.



People can apply for Haj, seek relevant information, news and updates and can make e-payment through the app, the Minister said.



The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore.



"The central government has been encouraging online applications to ensure fair opportunity for the pilgrimage with complete transparency and comfort. For the first time, Haj application process is going to be digital," Naqvi said.



"Applying for Haj, enquiry and information, news and updates and e-payment are the main features of this mobile app. Five adults and two infants can apply together as a group. A PDF copy of the form will go to the applicant's email," he added.



However, after online application, the printout with documents is to be sent to the state Haj committees.



Last month, the Ministry had launched a new trilingual website of Haj.



During Haj 2016, as many as 45,843 people had applied online for Haj which was about 11 per cent of the total applications from across the country.



Naqvi said that efforts are on to make the process of online application simple and easy so that more and more people can apply online for the next Haj pilgrimage.



Maharashtra topped in online applications for Haj 2016 with a total of 10,960 people applying online followed by Kerala with 9,257 online applications and Uttar Pradesh with 5,407.

