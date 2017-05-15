Microsoft Word to 'Read Aloud' text for the dyslexic

Microsoft Word now has a new 'Read Aloud' feature that has been finely tuned for users with dyslexia.



The 'Read Aloud' feature is similar to the existing 'Read Mode' that came out in December.



The software giant was testing text-to-speech features in Word for quite some time.



The new feature has come out of the Office 365 pipeline through which users with reading difficulties can easily change speed and voice.



It has the capabilities to let the user change voice and speed and interact with edits in real-time, the report added.



'Read Aloud' feature is currently available to 'Insider' versions of Office 365.



Apart from Windows desktops, it will be available for other operating systems later this year.



Dyslexia is a specific learning disability in some kids who have trouble reading accurately and fluently. They may also have trouble with reading comprehension, spelling and writing.