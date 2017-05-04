Low on features

Electronic company Panasonic has tried to make a mark in the smartphone world with its Eluga series. Recently, the company added two more devices in this series ~ Eluga Ray X and Eluga Ray Max at Rs 8,999 and Rs 11,499 (32 GB) respectively. The price range and looks make the phone attractive but what about the other features? The phone has an outstanding 4000 mAh battery, which sets it apart from its counterparts. But the poor quality camera is a let-down. Therefore, choose this phone only if budget is constrained and need good battery back-up. For better camera, speed and other features, there are better choices.

Features

The phone's looks impress. The grey metal curved body (153.4 x 10.5 x 77 mm dimensions) with HD 2.5D curved Gorilla glass makes the phone elegant. It grips well but the weight of 193 grams, including battery, makes it a little heavy. The right corner of the phone has volume rockers and power button. The SIM card slot, microSD slot, speaker grille and non-removable battery are at the back. Charging port is at the bottom and 3.5mm headphone jack is at top. The fingerprint sensor, which is also a home button is in lower corner.

The device has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 267 ppi Pixel Density. The display is not as sharp but fine. The rear camera is 13-megapixel and front 5-megapixel with flash. The picture quality is average ~ it could have been better. The 4,000mAh battery is the phone's best feature. Once charged it can last the whole day.

Specification

Eluga Ray X runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by 1.3GHz quadcore MediaTek MT6737 processor, which is paired with Mali-T720 GPU. The smartphone has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded with microSD card. The processor is good but creates a little problem when one multi-tasks or switches between apps or plays games. The new feature Arbo ~ virtual assistant looks good.