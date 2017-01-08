Lenovo P2 to be launched on January 11

Lenovo will soon be coming out with its new smartphone in India on January 11. The new battery-centric P2 will be armed with 32GB internal storage capacity. Exact build and colour variation will only be revealed on its launch day. Equipped with a 5100mAh fast charging battery and an Android 6.0 Marshmallow P2 is apt for those looking for good battery backup and decent camera - the phone comes with a 13mp rear camera and a 5mp selfie camera.

On Sunday, Lenovo revealed its launch date and time on its twitter handle, however other details about the phone has not been revealed yet and the mystery surrounding the'powerhouse' model is still intact.

Already available in the markets in some countries, P2 is also available in 64GB variety in China but variants of 32GB smartphone can be expected to be launched.