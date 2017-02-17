Kids' e-learning solution 'CG Slate Plus' now on Samsung tablet

Edu-tech company ConveGenius on Tuesday launched its e-learning solution 'CG Slate Plus' for Grades K-2 in Samsung Galaxy 3V tablet for Rs. 15,999.



"CG Slate Plus" functions on a unique reward-based approach called 'Learn-Play-Shop' which motivates kids to engage in a self-learning mechanism.



The innovative mobile tablet teaches concepts to children in an engaging format through videos, interactive books, stories and worksheets, the company said in a statement.



"To offer a more evolved and enhanced version of the device, we are going to roll out the new and improved CG Slate on Samsung Tablets," said Jairaj Bhattacharya, MD, ConveGenius Group, in a statement.



The device also introduces kids to "Titu" -- a genius mascot who adaptively recommends educational content to the children based on their learning requirement.



"We are pleased to offer Samsung Galaxy 3V Tab to ConveGenius to host its e-learning solution. We are confident that children will enjoy the most comfortable hand grip, complemented by its extreme light weight," added Sukesh Jain, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.



The device will be available on Flipkart.