iPhone 8 to feature wireless charging

Apple's upcoming iPhone is set to come with wireless charging which will enavle users to charge the phone without having to plug it in.



"Apple will sell separate wireless chargers made by Luxshare, the Chinese company behind the inductive charging in the Apple Watch," Forbes.com reported on Sunday.



Apple is also planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing programme.



Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning.



Apple will allow accessory manufacturers to make Lightning to UAC, USB-A to UAC, and 3.5mm headset jacks to UAC cables which will allow headphones with an UAC port to connect to various Apple devices.



Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel.



"The iPhone 8 won't be able to buck a trend that's seeing customers increasingly choose older devices, like the iPhone 6s, instead of newer handsets, like the iPhone 7," Fortune quoted Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz as saying earlier this year.



Apple has some opportunities to significantly grow in the coming years by investing in India and expanding its services business which includes Apple Music, added Moskowitz.