NASA may be ill-prepared for its future deep-space exploration missions, as it is running out of new space suits, according to the space agency auditor's report. Here are few interesting facts about the space outfit.

The spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) is known as Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU).

The spacesuits were originally designed to last 15 years, according to sources.

The EMU have long outlasted their design life as they were developed over 40 years ago.

Nearly $200 million have been spent on NASA's next-generation spacesuit technologies.

NASA is years away from getting new spacesuit capable of replacing the EMU or suitable for use on future missions.

Only a fraction of the original space suit supply for the station is fully functional right now.