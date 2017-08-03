HT-RT40 home theatre system launched

Sony on Wednesday introduced its new home theatre system -- the HT-RT40 - with a surround sound system.



The premium home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.



The sound bar delivers sound through 'Tall boy' and rear speakers. A dedicated external subwoofer is also there that works with a 3-channel soundbar to deliver theatre-like surround sound, the company said.



Connectivity options include Bluetooth and NFC that would let users connect their devices for streaming music.



The HT-RT40 also comes with 'Music Center' through which users can browse music via their smartphones.



Other specifications include a USB port and a HDMI out, which can also be synced with Bravia TVs.



The home theatre also features 'S-Master HX' digital amp for delivering high-frequency ranges and 'ClearAudio+' that automatically adjusts TV sound settings.



It costs Rs 22,990 in India.