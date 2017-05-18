Over 17-million accounts registered with online restaurant-finder Zomato appear to have been stolen and sold on the Dark Web, according to a report by HackRead, a security blog.

“HackRead found out a vendor going by the online handle of ‘nclay’ is claiming to have hacked Zomato and selling the data of its 17-million registered users on a popular Dark Web marketplace,” reads the blog.

The hacked database allegedly includes emails as well as passwords of Zomato users and ‘nclay’ seems to be selling it for $1,001 (Rs. 64,437, approximately).

Further, HackRead claims to have tested the data samples shared by ‘nclay’ on Zomato finding that all the samples are, in fact, listed on the site.

According to reports, Zomato, which was established in 2008, has over 120-million registered users. It is one of the most widely used restaurant finding website in India.

India’s is currently facing a cyber security scare with global ransomware virus Wannacry reportedly targeting states like Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal. In Gujarat, over 100 computers connected with the Gujarat State Wide Area Network were affected, while in Bengal the virus attacked the state electricity board. Down South, Wannacry reportedly infiltrated the IT system of Southern Railways’ Palakkad division apart from two panchayat offices in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts.