Google Maps to 'find' your parked car

Google Maps has introduced a new feature that will help you remember where you parked your car in case you forgot.



All that Android users have to do is tap the blue dot and then tap "Save your parking" to add their parking location to the map.



This will show a label on the map itself identifying where you parked your car.



Users can add additional details about their parking spot by tapping the label to open the parking card. They can also save an image of their parking spot and send parking location to friends, Google said in a blog post late on Tuesday.



For iOS users, the steps are similar except that the after the tap on blue dot, the label will read, "Set as parking location" to the map itself.



"This is in addition to the automatic parking detection you might have already noticed in Google Maps for iOS. If you connect to your car using USB audio or bluetooth, your parking spot will be automatically added to the map when you disconnect and exit the vehicle," the blog added.