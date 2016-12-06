Govt announces 'Digitally Safe Consumer' campaign

Aiming to raise awareness about online safety, Google India in collaboration with Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Saturday announced a nationwide ‘Digitally Safe Consumer campaign, as part of a larger effort to help better protect consumer interest online.



As part of this collaboration, Google along with the Department of Consumer Affairs will undertake a yearlong campaign focused on building capacities of consumer organisations, personnel of consumer affairs department and counsellors of National Consumer Helpline on Internet safety and related issues, a statement said here.



"With the rapid increase in digitisation across all spheres, the message of internet safety needs to be integrated into the everyday tasks that the consumer undertakes online," said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Country Head, Public Policy, Google India.



"This initiative will add to our existing campaigns guiding users to navigate the web and manage their digital lives safely and leverage the web to the fullest," he added.



In order to provide training and information on online safety tools, Google with the help of partner agencies will work towards advocating digital security and privacy needs through ‘Digital Literacy, Safety & Security' workshops through a ‘Train the Trainer' model for approximately 500 people including 250 consumer organisations across the country, the statement said.



"These trainers will further engage with the local community to spread awareness around the need for Internet safety. The campaign expected to roll out in January, 2017 will reach out with training materials to over 1,200 consumer organisations as well as consumer affairs department of every state and Union Territories," it added.