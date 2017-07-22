Google denies desktop homepage revamp claims

Google has denies reports it is planning to revamp the desktop version of its Google.com homepage.

The development came after a report in The Guardian on Friday claimed that Google was going to integrate its app-based news feed, events, sports and interest-based topics into Google.com desktop page in the near future.

The report was based on a blogpost by Google on July 19, about news feed upgrades but the post was only meant for the mobile site and apps, Ars Technica reported on Saturday.

On being contacted, the company's spokesperson denied the desktop site was getting a revamp, the report said.

"Later this year, we hope to roll some version of the feed experience to Google.com on the mobile web," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"However, the design and functionality are still completely unconfirmed as this is still in testing phases. To be clear, we have no plans for desktop."

The company this week unveiled a new feed experience that would transform the look of its mobile app with the addition of cards, videos and news stories.

The announcement sparked rumours that Google's famously clean, simple desktop homepage was also in line for the same redesign.